Lockheed Martin to build EUR 50 mln electrolyte factory in western Romania

American defense and technology giant Lockheed Martin has signed an agreement with Romanian company Sinteza SA to build a negative electrolyte factory in Oradea, which will produce components for the GridStar Flow battery system, Ebihoreanul.ro and G4Media.ro reported.

The EUR 50 million investment, half of which is funded through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will establish a facility with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes of electrolyte, making it the largest of its kind globally.

The Oradea factory is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the deployment of advanced energy storage systems across Europe.

Currently, GridStar Flow is the only flow battery in the world that can counter anticipated and unanticipated grid outages.

“This is a European first, contributing to the green transition and energy security,” said Oradea mayor Florin Birta, who announced the agreement on Wednesday evening.

He noted the project’s significance for the local economy, adding that it will boost the business environment and create new jobs.

The new factory represents a key step in strengthening Romania’s role in sustainable energy production and advancing its industrial capabilities.

Lockheed Martin, known worldwide for its defense products like the Patriot missile system and F-35 jets, is leveraging its expertise to diversify into energy solutions. The partnership with Sinteza SA aligns with broader efforts to support green technologies and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luckydoor/Dreamstime.com)