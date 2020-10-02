Romanian reformist parties USR and PLUS to merge “after early elections”

The alliance formed by Romania’s reformist parties USR and PLUS announced that the two parties are heading towards the merger. The next steps were decided on Saturday, February 8.

The preparation of the process and the terms of the merger will be approved in a joint congress of the two parties.

“USR and PLUS are heading towards the merger. USR and PLUS today decided on the steps towards merger. The Political Committee of the USR and the PLUS National Council have mandated the national offices to start the preparation of the merger process and conditions, which will be approved in the joint congresses of the two parties,” the USR-PLUS Alliance announced in a press release, local Hotnews.ro reported.

According to USR sources, the congresses in which the merger terms will be established could take place after the early elections.

Earlier, PLUS announced that it had decided, in its National Council meeting on Saturday, to start discussions on a merger with USR, respectively to elaborate the conditions of the merger and organize a Congress in this regard in July.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dacian Ciolos)