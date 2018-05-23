Romanian and foreign artists join living statues festival in Bucharest

The eighth edition of the International Festival of Living Statues kicked off in Bucharest on May 22, bringing artists from seven countries to the Romanian capital.

The event’s program includes more than 100 representations of artists from the Romanian Masca Theater and guests from seven other countries participating in the event, namely the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Macedonia, the UK, Ukraine and Germany.

The festival takes place in several locations across the city, namely the garden of the Filipescu-Cesianu House, the Cismigiu Garden, Regele Mihai I (Herastrau) Park, Teatrul de Comedie, and the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Park. It will end on May 28.

In addition to the artists’ representations, the event also features photo exhibitions, exhibitions of living statues costumes, and video projections. Entry to the event is free. More details are available here.

