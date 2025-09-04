Oresa Industra expands logistics park in northeast Romania with 15,000 sqm

Oresa Industra, the real estate division of the Swedish group Oresa, has obtained the building permit for a new extension of the Industra Park Iaşi logistics park in Letcani, with an area of ​​15,000 sqm, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The new spaces will be delivered in the first part of next year, raising the total leasable area of ​​the project to over 50,000 sqm.

The investment in Letcani marked Oresa Industra's entry into the industrial real estate segment in 2021. Since then, the company has expanded its portfolio to over 100,000 sqm, with projects in Arad and the Bucharest area.

(Photo source: Pavel Losevsky/Dreamstime.com)