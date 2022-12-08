Lights On: Light art festival opens in Bucharest

Light art festival Lights On is set to open in Bucharest’s District 2 on Friday, December 9.

The festival, at its second edition in Romania’s capital, will showcase nine works by artists from Poland, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, and Romania.

The theme of this edition is Intersection, and the public will be able to see several installations tackling the topic while other popular works will return to the city.

Luke Jerram’s installation Museum of the Moon will be showcased for the first time in the city, in Ioanid Park, where last year his installation Gaia (pictured) was a favorite of the public.

Dutch artist Gijs van Bon’s creation Stringed, a 20-meter high installation, will be set up inside Parcul Morarilor, while French Thomas Voillaume’s sculptural work Diva can be seen in the area of the Bucharest Technical Constructions University.

Balloomi and Aqua Olimpia, two works by Polish Artur Grycuk, will be lit up in Grădina Icoanei park.

Mi-e dor de tine (I miss you), the installation created by Lights On Romania founder Andi Daiszler, will be showcased in Bucharest for the first time at this edition of the festival. In 2019, the installation was lit up in London for the Romanians living outside of the country.

Under the slogan ‘Light is more than energy,’ the event aims “to speak openly and honestly about the energy crisis context, showcasing the energy consumption of every installation so that the public understand that they can actively contribute to saving on electricity.”

The total consumption of the installations exhibited in Bucharest amounts to 4kwh, the equivalent of the average consumption of a four-member household, the organizers said.

The works can be seen until December 18 in District 2 parks Ioanid, Grădina Icoanei, Păsărari and Morarilor.

The festival recently ended its Cluj-Napoca edition.

(Photo: Gaia at last year's edition of the festival in Bucharest by Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

