Buckle up, because creative lightning artworks are coming to adorn the Iulius Park of Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania's Transylvania region.

Lights On, one of the most sought-after international light art festivals, is set to return to the city for its fifth edition from November 18 to 27, 2022. The one-week full-of-light festivity includes the infamous 7-meter spherical model of Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of Moon’, which will be installed in The Office zone on 21 December 1989 Boulevard.

Hailing the theme of “intersection,” this year’s edition will bring artists from Poland, France, the Netherlands, and Great Britain, and showcase some of the works made by local creative minds.

“Lights On brings light into public space as a metaphor and artistic medium to change the defeatist narrative we've been surrounded by since the beginning of the year,” says Daniel Popescu, the artistic director of Lights On.

“Under the concept of Intersection, we change the trajectory towards a more optimistic, sometimes timeless or fantastic vision of the world, of the future,” he adds.

The festival is free to enter for everyone of every age and is the fifth of its kind after its debut in 2018.

“We need reasons to make us dream, we need things to inspire us, to keep us curious and aware that this is the only way we can find answers to the great enigmas that surround us,” says founder Andi Daiszler of the upcoming edition.

(Photo source: Lights On Romania on Facebook)