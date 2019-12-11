Ro Insider
‘Miss you’ message lights up in London for Romanians living abroad
12 November 2019
An installation spelling the message "Mi-e dor de tine" (I miss you) was lit up in London for the Romanians living outside of the country.

The installation, created by Daisler Association and supported by AROBS, was lit up by Lights On Romania, a festival of light artworks started in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca.

It will remain in London until December 15, Hotnews.ro reported.

“We all have acquaintances, friends, maybe even relatives who decided to leave Romania, driven by circumstances at home or by the opportunities they found abroad. We want to remind them that those back home did not forget them, are always thinking about them, and we hope to be able one day to create together the opportunities that they now have elsewhere,” Andi Daiszler, the founder of the Lights On Romania festival, explained.

The installation was first presented at the first edition of the festival, held last year in Cluj.

“This year, we wanted to take the message further,” Daiszler said.

The installation is located in the Canary Wharf financial district, close to the Reuters headquarters.

Photos of the installation became viral on the Internet this past weekend, when the first round of Romania’s presidential elections was held. Over 637,000 Romanians voted abroad in the first round of the presidential elections, an all-time record turnout.

(Photo: Lights On Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

