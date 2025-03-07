Romanian-founded tech company rinf.tech opens office in India

rinf.tech, leading provider of global technology solutions and services founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bucharest, opened a new office in India. The initiative marks a strategic step in the company’s evolution, aimed at strengthening its international presence.

The company said it experienced significant growth in European and international markets, and opening an office in India aligns “with the need to sustain this accelerated momentum.”

The new office is located in Pune and will employ approximately 150 specialists in fields such as embedded systems, data & AI. The location will provide software development services, automation solutions, digital consultancy, and emerging technologies (AI, Big Data, IoT).

rinf.tech caters to both local and regional companies, as well as international businesses looking to optimize processes and innovate digital products and services.

Constantin Iftime, CEO &Co-Founder of rinf.tech, stated: “We started back in 2006 with a bold goal: to prove that Romania can develop globally competitive technology solutions. The journey hasn’t been easy, but every international project and every new partnership reinforced our belief that, through perseverance and innovation, we can go further than we ever imagined. The opening of the India office is a natural step and, at the same time, a milestone that shows we are ready to further leverage our team’s potential wherever there is a need for advanced technologies and collaboration.”

In turn, Victor Dornescu, VP of Tech Partnerships & Co-Founder of rinf.tech, added: “I never thought we’d get here, but we always believed in our team and in the potential of Romanian technology. The opening of the India office is proof that we can compete with anyone, anywhere in the world, and at the same time, it is the fulfillment of a dream that has motivated us to overcome every obstacle along the way.”

India was not just another location on rinf.tech’s map, the company said, but a strategic choice based on its mature IT ecosystem, skilled workforce, and geographical positioning, which facilitates collaboration with clients in the Asia-Pacific region and shortens project delivery times due to time zone differences. Romanian specialists, such as Cătălin Dobre, are directly involved in projects in India.

Looking forward, rinf.tech aims to boost research and development projects, drive innovation in technology services, and ensure a high level of competitiveness in global markets.

With a team of over 600 technology professionals, rinf.tech has successfully delivered more than 1,000 custom software projects for clients ranging from blue-chip companies to medium-sized businesses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Snowingg/Dreamstime.com)