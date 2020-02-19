Romania Insider
Business
German retailer Lidl increases minimum wages of its employees in Romania
19 February 2020
The local subsidiary of the German retail chain Lidl announced that the smallest monthly gross income paid to its employees will exceed RON 4,000 (EUR 840), starting March 1, up from the current level of RON 3,500 (EUR 730).

That is about RON 2,500 (EUR 520) in net terms, representing the highest minimum revenue in the local retail sector. The figure includes salary, meal vouchers, annual Easter and Christmas bonuses, as well as other types of bonuses.

This comes after Kaufland, the other retailer in the German group Schwarz, announced higher wages in Romania as well, to RON 3,650 in gross terms including salary, meal vouchers and bonuses. For comparison, the economy-wide minimum gross wage is RON 2,230 (RON 1,346 in net terms) as of January 2020.

Lidl will also expand its extended benefits and compensation package for all employees. Among the newly introduced benefits there are: a day off for the employee’s birthday, an additional day off for those with over 5 years in the company, as well as special increases. Through all these measures, all Lidl employees will benefit from revenue increases during the financial year 2020.

In addition, this year, the company will create approximately 1,000 new jobs throughout the country.

In the financial year starting March 1, Lidl will invest RON 1 bln (EUR 205 mln) in Romania. The money will finance the expansion of the chain and support the the creation of about 1,000 new jobs and the extension of compensation packages and employee benefits.

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

40