Biggest retailer in Romania ups minimum wages of its employees by 10%

Kaufland, the biggest retail network in Romania and one of the biggest local employers, will increase the minimum gross income of its employees, including wage, meal vouchers and bonuses, by 10.6%, to RON 3,650 (EUR 765) per month starting March.

Kaufland employees will thus get a minimum net income of at least RON 2,135 (EUR 447). For comparison, the minimum gross wage in Romania is now RON 2,230 (EUR 467) per month while the net is RON 1,346 (EUR 282) per month.

Moreover, Kaufland said the minimum income level will vary depending on the social and economic particularities of each region, which means that employees in regions with higher than average wages and low jobless rates will probably get higher minimum incomes than those in poorer regions.

“At company level, we have actively taken on the commitment to create a fair working environment and to offer competitive salary packages. This is the reason why, in continuation of the salary increases announced last year, starting with March 1, 2020, we will increase the gross minimum income to RON 3,650. We are constantly concerned to expand the list of benefits our colleagues enjoy with some adapted to real needs, through which we can truly contribute to their professional and personal growth, depending on the stage in their life and the direction in which they want to develop,” said Kaufland Romania CEO Marco Hossl.

Kaufland, which has over 16,000 employees working in its 127 stores in Romania, plans to create 1,000 more jobs this year as it plans to further expand its network. The company has an investment budget of EUR 300 million this year for opening 10 new units and modernizing some of its existing stores, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: the company)