German retailer Lidl announces new raise for its employees in Romania

German discount supermarket chain Lidl, one of the biggest retail networks in Romania by revenues, will increase the minimum gross revenues of its local employees by about 10%, to RON 4,400 (EUR 900).

That is about RON 2,700 (EUR 554) in net terms.

The figure includes salary, meal vouchers, annual Easter and Christmas bonuses, as well as other types of bonuses.

Moreover, all categories of employees will benefit from a diversification of their benefits packages, the company said.

Lidl announced a similar move in February 2020 when it increased the minimum gross revenue of its employees from RON 3,500 to RON 4,000. Lidl has over 9,000 employees in Romania.

