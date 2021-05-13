Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 08:46
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian lender Libra Internet Bank ponders EUR 40 mln bond issue

13 May 2021
Libra Internet Bank, controlled by the US investment fund New Century Holdings (NCH), wants to issue bonds of up to EUR 40 mln, with a fixed or variable interest rate, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The issue is subject to approval by shareholders in the General Assembly on May 16. The details related to the issue, including the type of bonds, the interest, the moment of issuance, their number, and value, will be established by the bank's Board of Directors.

Libra Internet Bank is a small local lender specialized in the niche of the liberal professions. It has already listed bonds worth EUR 4.2 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The bank ended 2020 with a net profit of RON 38 mln (EUR 8 mln), down 67% compared to 2019, while total operating income increased by 3.73% to RON 341 mln (EUR 71.8 mln). At the end of last year, the value of the bank's assets was RON 7.32 bln (EUR 1.5 bln), 12% up year-on-year. It was the 13th biggest Romanian bank by assets.

(Photo: Libra Internet Bank Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
