2022 LEN Awards: Romania’s David Popovici, Constantin Popovici and Cătălin Preda among nominees

03 February 2023
The European Swimming League (LEN) revealed on Thursday, February 2, the nominees for the 2022 LEN Awards, and three Romanian athletes are on the list: David Popovici, Constantin Popovici, and Cătălin Preda.

At the beginning of 2023, LEN awards the best athletes from last year, from Swimming, Diving, Artistic Swimming, Open Water, and Water Polo. Also, for the first time, LEN awards male and female winners from High Diving, which debuted at the 2022 European Championships.

Romania’s swimming star David Popovici is one of the nominees in the Swimming category, alongside athletes from Italy, France, and Hungary. Last year, Popovici won two world champion titles, two European titles, a world silver, three junior world titles, and four junior European titles.

Meanwhile, European Champion Constantin Popovici and European silver medallist Cătălin Preda are nominees in the High Diving Category, alongside Italy’s Alessandro De Rose.

Aquatics fans can vote for the three Romanian athletes on the LEN website until February 10. The public vote will count for 30% of the total voting, with 70% weighting for the LEN members and technical committee voting.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

