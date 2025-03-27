Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi launches autobiography

Gheorghe Hagi, Romania's football legend and former national team captain, launched his autobiography, Hagi - Drumul Meu (Hagi - My Journey), on Wednesday evening, March 26, at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies. The book, he explained, tells the story of his life and career, offering insights into what it takes to achieve success.

At the launching event, Hagi reflected on his journey, starting as a young boy in Săcele who fell in love with football. He credited his coaches, teammates, and personal ambition for shaping his career, emphasizing that football is a team sport where victories belong to the group, not just individuals.

"The team wins trophies, while a player just makes a difference from time to time," he said, as quoted by Agerpres.

He also shared personal lessons, stating that perseverance and training were the key to his longevity in football. "The hardest thing in football is training. A match is a pleasure, but you play as you train," he noted, adding that he retired at 36 because he could no longer train at the highest level.

Looking back, Gheorghe Hagi said his love for football started at the age of three when he asked his parents for a ball. That passion shaped his playing style, first as a goal scorer and then as a playmaker who helped teammates shine.

The event brought together former teammates, opponents, and coaches, including Mircea Lucescu, Gheorghe Popescu, Florin Răducioiu, and Ilie Dumitrescu, celebrating Hagi's legacy as one of Romania's greatest footballers.

The book can be ordered online on the dedicated website.

Earlier this month, Gheorghe Hagi was honored with the National Order of the "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight, which is the country's highest distinction.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gheorghe Hagi)