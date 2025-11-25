A legacy that continues to inspire: JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel Celebrates 25 years in Romania

Partner Content

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel marks a milestone that goes far beyond an anniversary this year. It celebrates 25 years of stories — of people, vision, and the unwavering belief that hospitality has the power to shape a city’s spirit.

“Marking 25 years is, first and foremost, a statement of trust. Guests have chosen JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel for life’s most meaningful moments; partners have stood with us as Bucharest evolved; and our associates have delivered day after day with quiet excellence”, declared Ioan Maties, General Manager, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

Since opening its doors in 2000 beside the Palace of Parliament, one of Europe’s most iconic landmarks, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel set a new benchmark for elevated hospitality in Romania. What began as a symbol of a city ready to redefine its place on the global stage has evolved into a legacy built on consistency, vision, and an unwavering dedication to meaningful guest experiences.

Neal Jones, Chief Operating Officer – Europe and Africa, EMEA, Global Leader - Design Hotels, commented: "I am excited to pass my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team on the 25th anniversary of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. This property is not just a hotel; it is a symbol of hospitality excellence in Romania and a beacon of Marriott’s commitment to creating exceptional experiences for travelers from around the world."

Pankaj Birla, Regional Vice President, Eastern Europe, said: "We are fortunate to be present on the Romanian market with properties like JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, providing our signature hospitality to local and tourists alike. I am particularly fond of Romania, with its wide-ranging cultural heritage and natural attractions Romania has a huge amount to offer travelers. The number of visitors had been steadily growing for years, attracted by the medieval cities, scenic beauty of the mountains, eight UNESCO heritage sites, architectural gems of Bucharest, and of course the famed Transylvania region. We also clearly notice the dynamic pace of the country’s development. Therefore, the potential and opportunities for future growth in this market is of great interest in the region."

A Legacy Built on Purpose

The opening of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel marked a moment of transformation for Romania. Early momentum was strengthened in 2002 by a visit from Mr. Bill Marriott, whose recognition of the hotel’s potential further aligned the property with the JW brand’s defining values and set the tone for its continued evolution.

Over the past 25 years, the hotel has been the setting for more than 29,000 events, including over 2,200 weddings, each contributing to the shared memory that defines its place in the life of the city. Its festive traditions, which welcome more than 1,000 guests each year, have become beloved moments for families in Bucharest and beyond. Across decades, the property has also hosted state delegations, diplomatic events, global leaders, becoming a trusted stage for some of the world`s most significant moments. It has welcomed world class artists and athletes, distinguished creators, and generations of travelers who continue to choose JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel as their home in the city.

A Landmark That Became a Home

The heart of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has always been its people. Over the years, countless careers began here, with many associates developing into leaders within the hotel and across Marriott International. Others built lasting careers in Bucharest, shaping guest experiences and setting new standards for excellence through dedication, curiosity, and a spirit of continuous improvement.

Today, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel proudly employs 391 associates, with women representing 43% of the workforce and 51% of leadership roles — a testament to a culture that champions empowerment, inclusion, and long-term growth.

The hotel remains committed to nurturing talent by investing in structured development, cross-exposure to global best practices, and a culture that empowers individuals to grow with confidence. This reflects the enduring JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel philosophy: service grounded in integrity, leadership rooted in care, and hospitality defined by attentiveness and purpose.

“It is an honor to look back on this legacy and look forward with the promise of further delivering the exceptional experiences that define JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel,” continued Ioan Maties, General Manager, who also celebrated 25 years with Marriott International this year. His journey — from a young leader to steering its future — mirrors the growth, resilience, and heart of the hotel itself.

A Legacy Celebrated Through Recognition

Over 25 years, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been honored with distinctions that reaffirm its position as one of Eastern Europe’s leading hospitality landmarks. These recognitions complement an extensive portfolio that includes the World Travel Awards, Top Hotel Awards, the first hotel in Romania that received Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Rating. JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been honored for service excellence, environmental responsibility, and its ability to consistently elevate guest experiences.

A Commitment to Community and Responsible Hospitality

Guided by Marriott International’s Serve 360 – Doing Good in Every Direction framework, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel continues to extend its impact far beyond its walls. Between 2014 and 2025, the hotel’s dedication to wellness, community engagement, and social responsibility has strengthened its role as a meaningful contributor to Romanian society.

One of the most successful initiatives during this period is the Marriott Cycling Challenge, now in its eleventh edition. Conceived from the outset as a wellness and charitable effort, it has grown into a meaningful annual event that unites hundreds of participants — including partner organizations, Marriott associates, multiple Marriott brands, and Romanian Olympic champions.

Associates contributed more than 6,300 volunteer hours, reflecting a deep and sustained culture of service. JW Marriott Bucharest significantly supported to the community through 108,000 USD in financial contributions and 187,000 USD in in-kind donations, while participating in 184 community initiatives focused on education, environmental protection, and supporting vulnerable groups across Romania.

This enduring commitment reflects the belief that true hospitality uplifts the community as deeply as it delights the guest—creating a lasting legacy that extends beyond the hotel’s doors.

Where Heritage Meets Innovation

Guided by the evolving needs of today's travelers, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel continues to integrate smart technologies, sustainability practices, and data-driven insights — enhancing operational excellence without ever compromising the warmth and artistry of timeless hospitality.

From renovated venues to thoughtfully crafted culinary experiences — including the launch of a celebratory cookbook honoring the hotel’s culinary heritage — every detail reflects a balance between heritage and forward-thinking creativity.

“Everything we have built — every stay, every event, every shared moment — is the foundation for an even greater future,” said Ioan Maties. “While experiencing our brand-new renovated venues, our culinary creations, our excellent service and our stories, I invite you to imagine the next 25 years of the future that we will write together,” he added.

For a quarter of a century, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been a place to belong — a place where heritage meets vision, where every guest is welcomed with intention, and where every stay becomes a story. And today, that story continues.

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys. Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is in close proximity to the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral. With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness etc, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town, for a nourishing lunch or dinner, or a main event, all are treated with flawless service.

*This is native content supported by JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.