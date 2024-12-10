Business
Leading integrated communication agency Oxygen undergoes brand uplift

10 December 2024
romaniainsider

Sixteen years after its establishment, Oxygen undergoes brand uplift to reflect its new positioning as a forward-looking agency with creativity at its core. The new slogan, Creators of the Future, captures the agency’s mission to combine creativity and strategic thinking to deliver impactful solutions, drive client growth, and prepare brands for the challenges of tomorrow.

“The communication landscape has evolved and undergone significant transformation over the years, and so has Oxygen. Our new visual identity represents who we are today – a forward-thinking agency rooted in creativity and collaboration. The brand uplift introduces a bold new look and feel, with a renewed energy. At the same time, we remain centered on our core values: people-centric, results-oriented, and creative-driven,” said Tereza Tranakas, Founder and CEO of Oxygen.

16 Years of Innovation and Impact

Founded in 2008, Oxygen has grown into one of Romania’s leading communication agencies, offering integrated communication services: Strategy, Brand Positioning & Engagement, integrated campaigns, CRX & Events, Digital & Social Media, PR & Reputation Management, Public Affairs and more. With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and a team of over 80 professionals, the agency offers integrated communication solutions to a wide-ranging portfolio of local and international clients, including PPC Romania, Vodafone, Beko Romania, AVON, STRABAG, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, Garanti BBVA, Farmec, VEKA Romania, Xiaomi, Vista Bank, MagnaPharm, Binance, Hesburger and more.

Over the past 16 years, Oxygen has consistently delivered innovative solutions and customized strategies that address client needs and contribute directly to their success.

Creators of the Future

The brand uplift marks an important milestone in Oxygen’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to being a trusted partner for companies and brands seeking to innovate, grow and strengthen their market presence. The new visual identity embodies the agency’s creative DNA and forward-thinking mindset, positioning Oxygen as a key player in an ever-evolving communication landscape.

For more information, visit oxygencomms.ro.

*This is a Press release.

