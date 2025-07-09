Update: In a reaction to the investigation, far-right politician Călin Georgescu denied any connection to lawyer Bogdan Mircea Petre, despite images from last year to the contrary. “I reject the information that appeared in the press, according to which the person in the image would be my lawyer. This association is completely false and represents a deliberate and tendentious disinformation,” said the pro-Russian politician.

“As a father, I strongly condemn any instrumentalization of sensitive subjects involving minors. I believe that the state has a duty to do more for the protection of children, especially in the online space. I ask the press to treat these matters with responsibility, to respect the truth, and to avoid spreading false information,” wrote Călin Georgescu on Facebook.

Initial story: Bogdan Mircea Petre, one of the lawyers who represented far-right politician Călin Georgescu, is allegedly involved in a case of sexual assault after he was caught in the act during a meeting with a minor, according to Digi24.

The “sting operation” was organized by Alex Costandachi, known in the public space as Justițiarul de Berceni. In recent years, he has posted several clips in which he caught men in the act meeting with underage girls. He filmed the alleged confrontation with Petre as well.

“Another case involving a big name. Bogdan Petre, one of Călin Georgescu’s lawyers, was caught last night while trying to convince a 15-year-old minor to get into the car with him,” wrote Alex Costandachi on his personal Facebook page. On the evening of July 8–9, he posted a video clip on TikTok showing the moment he caught Bogdan Petre in the act.

Confronted by Costandachi on camera, Petre denied meeting with a 15-year-old minor, stating that it was a “setup.” From another video clip posted during the day on July 9, it appears that the lawyer was recorded while trying to convince the young girl to get into the car with him.

The police officially announced that a criminal case for assault and battery has been opened in this case.

“Police officers from Voluntari City Police were notified, via 112 emergency call, that a 50-year-old person allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old minor. Police officers who arrived at the scene found that the 15-year-old girl had met with a 50-year-old person following a phone conversation,” according to the IPJ Ilfov statement.

Police also stated, however, that the girl contacted Justițiarul de Berceni before meeting with the lawyer.

Bogdan Mircea Petre is the lawyer who appeared at the General Prosecutor’s Office at the beginning of the year, when prosecutors began criminal proceedings against Călin Georgescu for several offenses, including Legionary propaganda and conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional order. At that time, he admitted in an interview given to Epoch Times that he is one of Călin Georgescu’s lawyers.

In addition to his appearance at the General Prosecutor’s Office, Bogdan Petre also represented Georgescu at the end of 2024, at the Court of Appeal, when he was trying to obtain a rerun of the second round of the 2024 presidential elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)