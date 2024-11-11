Romanian reformist leader Elena Lasconi argues she's best presidential option for right-wing electorate

Nationalist leader George Simion (AUR, 21.2%) would rank in second place in the first round of the presidential elections and make it to the second round beside Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu (25.9%), according to a poll conducted by Verified agency for reformist party USR. Meanwhile, reformist leader Elena Lasconi (15.7%) would be the best-placed of the centre-right candidates.

Based on the poll, Lasconi resumed claims that the right-wing electorate should vote for her instead of wasting their vote on Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca – who is anyways not likely to beat the nationalist leader Simion (AUR). Precisely the same is claimed by the independent candidate Mircea Geoana, who sees himself as the best option for the center-right electorate.

"What the Liberals are doing is gross manipulation. They know, we know too, [heir candidate] Nicolae Ciuca has no chance of entering the second round, and the votes going to him will be lost. I urge the right-wing electorate to vote for the candidate with the greatest chance of defeating [Social Democrat] Marcel Ciolacu. I hold the best odds to enter the second round, and I am the rational option for the right-wing electorate," stated Lasconi, as quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca, seen by most of the other polls in the second place, would get only 8.5% of the votes in the first round – less even compared to the independent candidate Mircea Geoana (13.2%), which is seen not far from reformist Lasconi (USR).

The poll was conducted by Verifield at the behest of USR between November 1-6, using the CATI method (by phone), on 1,064 respondents. The measurement error is +/-3 percentage points with a 95% confidence.

Elena Lasconi's claims come in the context of a survey carried out by CURS, which showed that the USR candidate would get only 12% of the votes and rank 4th, behind Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca (17%) and nationalist leader George Simion (12%). Mircea Geoana is seen at only 9% under the CURS poll (which claims the same 3pp error with 95% confidence) - one of his lowest scores in recent surveys.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)