Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romanian dairy producer Laptaria cu Caimac floats EUR 3 mln bonds

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroserv Mariuta, the company that operates the dairy brand "Laptaria cu Caimac," will list its bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday, December 8, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bonds, worth EUR 3 million, are denominated in euro, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon of 5.25%.

The company issued the bonds in a private placement between October 27 and October 30, in which 94 investors participated.

The investment, brokered by BT Capital Partners, was fully underwritten.

"We need money for investments. We started exporting, and our products are in stores in Spain. We hope that next week we will start exports to Italy and Luxembourg as well," the company's manager Adrian Cocan announced in a Profit TV interview.

He pointed out that, in relationship with the foreign distribution chains, the lack of a robust brand for Romanian products is a handicap.

"We met with the distributors, we put the products on the table, and they tasted them. There was a bit of reluctance because Romania does not have a positive country brand. After we overcame this topic and they saw that the products are of the best quality, they looked for solutions to put the goods on the shelf. We have to work on the communication side, to start the brand construction from scratch," explains the company's manager.

The company is 98% controlled by the Cocan family. Agroserv Măriuta reported RON 37.6 million (EUR 7.7 mln) in revenues for the first half of this year, 40% more than in the same period of 2019, while its net profit decreased to RON 392,000 (some EUR 80.000) from RON 2.8 mln (EUR 0.6 mln).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:12
04 November 2020
Business
Romanian dairy producer raises EUR 3 mln with bond issue
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romanian dairy producer Laptaria cu Caimac floats EUR 3 mln bonds

08 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroserv Mariuta, the company that operates the dairy brand "Laptaria cu Caimac," will list its bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday, December 8, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bonds, worth EUR 3 million, are denominated in euro, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon of 5.25%.

The company issued the bonds in a private placement between October 27 and October 30, in which 94 investors participated.

The investment, brokered by BT Capital Partners, was fully underwritten.

"We need money for investments. We started exporting, and our products are in stores in Spain. We hope that next week we will start exports to Italy and Luxembourg as well," the company's manager Adrian Cocan announced in a Profit TV interview.

He pointed out that, in relationship with the foreign distribution chains, the lack of a robust brand for Romanian products is a handicap.

"We met with the distributors, we put the products on the table, and they tasted them. There was a bit of reluctance because Romania does not have a positive country brand. After we overcame this topic and they saw that the products are of the best quality, they looked for solutions to put the goods on the shelf. We have to work on the communication side, to start the brand construction from scratch," explains the company's manager.

The company is 98% controlled by the Cocan family. Agroserv Măriuta reported RON 37.6 million (EUR 7.7 mln) in revenues for the first half of this year, 40% more than in the same period of 2019, while its net profit decreased to RON 392,000 (some EUR 80.000) from RON 2.8 mln (EUR 0.6 mln).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:12
04 November 2020
Business
Romanian dairy producer raises EUR 3 mln with bond issue
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?