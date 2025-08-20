King Charles III’s House in Romania’s Viscri village hosts Constantin Flondor exhibition

King Charles III’s House in Viscri, the famous village in Romania’s Transylvania region, has unveiled a new exhibition dedicated to celebrated Romanian artist Constantin Flondor, marking another milestone in the site’s mission to link heritage with contemporary art. Garden Empire/Împărăția Grădinii opened on August 19 and will remain on display until November 2.

Curated by Cosmin Florea and Irina Motroc, the show presents more than six decades of Flondor’s work, spanning painting, drawing, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, and experimental film. It traces the artist’s evolution from the 1970s to today, with a focus on his most recent series, which continue to explore nature as both subject and creative partner.

“It is a privilege to host these works, which invite us to contemplate nature with attentive eyes,” said Raluca Grigore, manager of The King’s House.

She noted that the exhibition reflects King Charles III’s belief in finding belonging through nature, echoing the house’s permanent Transylvania Florilegium, a collection of botanical illustrations inspired by the local flora.

The exhibition is part of SIT 2025 – Sessions in Transylvania, an independent platform that fosters dialogue between rural heritage and contemporary artistic expression in the villages of Alma Vii and Viscri. Previous editions have honored artists including Ștefan Câlția, Sorin and Adrian Ilfoveanu, and Peter Jecza.

Organized in partnership with Jecza Gallery and the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, the exhibition is hosted in the repurposed barn of the royal property.

Constantin Flondor, one of the leading figures of Romanian contemporary art, said nature has always been his guiding force. “The true patron of this exhibition is nature. […] I am more of a painter of observation and admiration, one who wishes to understand, to notice, to contemplate, and to pass on this sense of wonder,” he said.

Since opening to the public in 2022, The King’s House in Viscri has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors. Most of its profits are reinvested in local heritage and community projects.

(Photo source: press release; by Cristina Bobe)