Culture

King Charles III’s House in Romania’s Viscri village hosts Constantin Flondor exhibition

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

King Charles III’s House in Viscri, the famous village in Romania’s Transylvania region, has unveiled a new exhibition dedicated to celebrated Romanian artist Constantin Flondor, marking another milestone in the site’s mission to link heritage with contemporary art. Garden Empire/Împărăția Grădinii opened on August 19 and will remain on display until November 2.

Curated by Cosmin Florea and Irina Motroc, the show presents more than six decades of Flondor’s work, spanning painting, drawing, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, and experimental film. It traces the artist’s evolution from the 1970s to today, with a focus on his most recent series, which continue to explore nature as both subject and creative partner. 

“It is a privilege to host these works, which invite us to contemplate nature with attentive eyes,” said Raluca Grigore, manager of The King’s House. 

She noted that the exhibition reflects King Charles III’s belief in finding belonging through nature, echoing the house’s permanent Transylvania Florilegium, a collection of botanical illustrations inspired by the local flora.

The exhibition is part of SIT 2025 – Sessions in Transylvania, an independent platform that fosters dialogue between rural heritage and contemporary artistic expression in the villages of Alma Vii and Viscri. Previous editions have honored artists including Ștefan Câlția, Sorin and Adrian Ilfoveanu, and Peter Jecza. 

Organized in partnership with Jecza Gallery and the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, the exhibition is hosted in the repurposed barn of the royal property.

Constantin Flondor, one of the leading figures of Romanian contemporary art, said nature has always been his guiding force. “The true patron of this exhibition is nature. […] I am more of a painter of observation and admiration, one who wishes to understand, to notice, to contemplate, and to pass on this sense of wonder,” he said.

Since opening to the public in 2022, The King’s House in Viscri has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors. Most of its profits are reinvested in local heritage and community projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release; by Cristina Bobe)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

King Charles III’s House in Romania’s Viscri village hosts Constantin Flondor exhibition

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

King Charles III’s House in Viscri, the famous village in Romania’s Transylvania region, has unveiled a new exhibition dedicated to celebrated Romanian artist Constantin Flondor, marking another milestone in the site’s mission to link heritage with contemporary art. Garden Empire/Împărăția Grădinii opened on August 19 and will remain on display until November 2.

Curated by Cosmin Florea and Irina Motroc, the show presents more than six decades of Flondor’s work, spanning painting, drawing, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, and experimental film. It traces the artist’s evolution from the 1970s to today, with a focus on his most recent series, which continue to explore nature as both subject and creative partner. 

“It is a privilege to host these works, which invite us to contemplate nature with attentive eyes,” said Raluca Grigore, manager of The King’s House. 

She noted that the exhibition reflects King Charles III’s belief in finding belonging through nature, echoing the house’s permanent Transylvania Florilegium, a collection of botanical illustrations inspired by the local flora.

The exhibition is part of SIT 2025 – Sessions in Transylvania, an independent platform that fosters dialogue between rural heritage and contemporary artistic expression in the villages of Alma Vii and Viscri. Previous editions have honored artists including Ștefan Câlția, Sorin and Adrian Ilfoveanu, and Peter Jecza. 

Organized in partnership with Jecza Gallery and the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, the exhibition is hosted in the repurposed barn of the royal property.

Constantin Flondor, one of the leading figures of Romanian contemporary art, said nature has always been his guiding force. “The true patron of this exhibition is nature. […] I am more of a painter of observation and admiration, one who wishes to understand, to notice, to contemplate, and to pass on this sense of wonder,” he said.

Since opening to the public in 2022, The King’s House in Viscri has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors. Most of its profits are reinvested in local heritage and community projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release; by Cristina Bobe)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires