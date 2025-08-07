‘World Unseen’ inclusive photography exhibition opens in Brașov

The multisensory photography exhibition World Unseen has opened to the public in Brașov, central Romania, as part of its national tour. Hosted at Olimpia – The Museum of Sport and Mountain Tourism, the exhibition is open until September 14 and aims to make photography accessible to people of all abilities, including those with visual impairments or blindness.

Developed by Canon Romania in collaboration with the “Grigore Antipa” National Museum of Natural History and the Brașov County History Museum, World Unseen uses advanced tactile printing, audio descriptions, and Braille texts to transform 12 photographic works into multisensory experiences.

The exhibition features images by globally acclaimed photographers, including South African photojournalist Brent Stirton, iconic Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado, sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak, double Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen, and Rareș Beșliu – the only Romanian photographer featured in the project.

All audio content is also available in English, making the exhibition accessible to both local and international audiences.

Visitors can explore the exhibition from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Entry costs RON 10 for adults, RON 5 for pensioners, and RON 2 for children.

Following previous editions in Bucharest and Iași, which drew over 100,000 visitors and received strong public feedback, the exhibition continues its goal of promoting inclusion and equitable access to culture across Romania.

The initiative comes in response to the global need for more inclusive cultural spaces, with over 2.2 billion people worldwide living with some form of visual impairment, including more than 84,000 in Romania, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

(Photo source: the organizers)