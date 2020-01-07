Romania Insider
School-dedicated platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 0.4 mln on crowdfunding platform
01 July 2020
Kinderpedia, a management and communication services platform dedicated to kindergartens and schools, will list its shares on SeedBlink, the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the region.

The investors will make a  EUR 0.4 mln contribution against a 15.4% stake.

This puts the firm's value before the deal at EUR 2.2 million. The post-investment valuation of Kinderpedia is thus EUR 2.6 mln.

The round is led by Roca X, which has committed EUR 0.2 mln. Roca X is an investment fund with investments in technology startups launched by CITR.

Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Rogoz, Evelina Necula, and Valentin Ilea launched Kinderpedia in 2015, with European funding of EUR 135,000. About 2,000 schools and kindergartens in the country and abroad are now registered on Kinderpedia.

There are 63 million children enrolled in school and kindergarten, aged between 0 and 14, in the ten European countries targeted by Kinderpedia.

SeedBlink, the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the region, aims to reach 25 listings by the end of this year, from an initial estimate of 20. In 2021, it should host 100 listings, a goal to be achieved by the opening of an office abroad and approaching industries outside the tech sector.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

