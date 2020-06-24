Romanian investment fund pours EUR 0.5 mln in platform that delivers advisory services

Neogen Capital, an investment fund launched by local entrepreneur Calin Fusu, will invest EUR 500,000 and its expertise in the development of the Avocado.red service, an integrated platform that connects users with experts in different fields, such as therapists, lawyers, or life coaches.

The platform's development started in August 2019. This year, the operational team was expanded, and the types of services offered were consolidated.

Avocado currently offers life & business coaching services, legal advice, and psychotherapy.

In the next period, the platform will host other types of experts, such as business mentors, marketing consultants, and nutritionists.

"At Neogen Capital, we invest only in what we know, and the projects are generally marketplaces lately, a category that also includes Avocado, because it covers services offered with the help of freelancers and consultants. The digital-non-digital barrier is becoming thinner, which means that technology makes it easier for people to access different services that they traditionally could not access in the digital sphere," says Calin Fusu, entrepreneur and founder of the BestJobs recruitment platform and Neogen Group.

