Kaufland opens two new stores in one day in Romania

Kaufland Romania, the biggest retailer on the local market, part of German group Schwarz, announced two new store openings for Thursday, May 23.

The new stores are located in Focsani and Constanta and will increase the retailer’s local network to 124 units.

The openings are part of the group’s plans for accelerated expansion in 2019. The two new stores created 170 new jobs, Kaufland said.

The store in Focsani is closer to the proximity store concept. It has a simplified structure, with no commercial gallery, and a retail area of some 3,000 sqm. The hypermarket in Constanta has 3,900 sqm and includes a commercial gallery with food court and a drug store.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)