Kaufland to open 10 new stores in Romania by March 2020

German retailer Kaufland, the leader of the local retail market, plans to open about ten new stores in Romania this financial year (March 2019-February 2020). It will also open the first two stores in the Republic of Moldova, also operated by Kaufland Romania.

The volume of investments will increase by 30%-35% compared to 2018 since last year only six new stores were opened, the company’s officials added, local Wall-street.ro reported.

"In April, we open two stores: one in Bragadiru, on April 18, and one in Bucharest, where we will reach 14 units. We will open the rest of the stores this year all over the country: Ardeal, Muntenia, Dobrogea and Moldova," said Valer Hancas, Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer of Kaufland Romania.

For the first time, Kaufland will open this year a hypermarket in a shopping center (in Sibiu).

"Given that commercial spaces are getting scarcer, we opted for a shopping center by opening the Festival Centrum Sibiu store. Depending on its performance, we will consider opening other stores in shopping malls," the Kaufland official said.

(Photo source: the company)