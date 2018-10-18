Kaufland Romania CEO will also manage the business in Czech Republic

German executive Marco Hossl, the CEO of Kaufland Romania and Moldova, will also manage the retailer’s business in the Czech Republic, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Kaufland is the market leader both in Romania and the Czech Republic and the group’s revenues on the two markets are similar, at about EUR 2.2 billion.

However, the business in Romania has been growing in recent years while the one in Czech Republic slightly declined last year. Moreover, the sales per store are higher in Romania, where the German group runs a network of 120 stores, compared to Czech Republic, where it has 130 stores.

Marco Hossl has been the general manager of Kaufland Romania since 2014 and, during his mandate, he opened almost 20 new stores.

