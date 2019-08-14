Retailer Kaufland teams up with app-based delivery service Glovo in Romania

German retailer Kaufland has concluded in Romania a partnership with Glovo, a Spanish app-based fast delivery service, with the aim of delivering food and non-food products to its customers at home or at the office.

The fast delivery service is available in the first phase in Bucharest, and, by the end of this year, it could launch in other cities as well.

Glovo couriers make deliveries from the five Kaufland stores in Bucharest. The assortment currently available through this service comprises about 1,300 items.

The Spanish startup Glovo entered the Romanian market in 2018. The company will invest EUR 3 million in Romania by the end of this year, thus doubling the investments already made in the country since launching local operations in May 2018, Ziarul Financiar reported in June.

Glovo app is currently available in five cities – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi and Brasov – but by the end of this year it will also become available in Constanta Craiova, Galati, Bacau, Oradea, Sibiu, Ploiesti and Pitesti. For smaller cities, Glovo will use a marketplace model, allowing restaurants that have their own delivery service to use the platform, according to Glovo Romania general manager Victor Racariu.

