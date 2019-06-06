Romania Insider
Business
Glovo to invest EUR 3 mln by end of this year to expand to 8 new cities in Romania
06 June 2019
Spanish startup Glovo, which allows smartphone users to order any product and have it delivered, will invest EUR 3 million in Romania by the end of this year, thus doubling the investments already made in the country since launching local operations in May 2018, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Glovo app is currently available in five cities – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi and Brasov – but by the end of this year it will also become available in Constanta Craiova, Galati, Bacau, Oradea, Sibiu, Ploiesti and Pitesti. For smaller cities, Glovo will use a marketplace model, allowing restaurants that have their own delivery service to use the platform, according to Glovo Romania general manager Victor Racariu.

In the first year of operations in Romania, Glovo delivered 1.8 million products. Most of the orders were for food and the preferred products were kebap (shaorma) – 510,000 products delivered, burgers – 380,000, and fries – 330,000. The “anything” category, which allows users to order diverse products from any store, was used for 130,000 orders, which included fashion items, gadgets, sports items or decorations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

