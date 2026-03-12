Sports

Kata Mandel wins third place for Romania in women’s snowboard cross in Switzerland

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athlete Kata Mandel won third place for Romania in snowboard cross on Wednesday, March 11, at the Europa Cup stage in St. Moritz, Switzerland, within the Helvetia Cross Tour. The result represents an important performance for Romania in the European snowboard cross circuit. 

Mandel faced off against 50 contestants from 16 countries and finished with a time of 51.93. First place went to the US’ Hanna Percy (50.51) and second to Noemie Wiedmer (50.59) from Switzerland.

The Helvetia Cross Tour is the Swiss snowboarding series for talented young athletes up to national and international top riders.

Kata Mandel, together with Henrietta Bartalis, represented Romania in the snowboard cross event at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mandel placed 24th, with a time of 1:17.23, and Henrietta Bartalis finished the competition in 31st place, with a time of 1:19.44. Both stopped in the round of 16 after intense races.

“Even if they did not go further in today’s competition, their path shows determination, courage, and a high level of preparation, and the mere presence and qualification at an edition of the Olympic Games represents a special performance, which deserves to be appreciated and supported,” the Romanian Ski Biathlon Federation said at that time.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Schi Biatlon on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Kata Mandel wins third place for Romania in women’s snowboard cross in Switzerland

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athlete Kata Mandel won third place for Romania in snowboard cross on Wednesday, March 11, at the Europa Cup stage in St. Moritz, Switzerland, within the Helvetia Cross Tour. The result represents an important performance for Romania in the European snowboard cross circuit. 

Mandel faced off against 50 contestants from 16 countries and finished with a time of 51.93. First place went to the US’ Hanna Percy (50.51) and second to Noemie Wiedmer (50.59) from Switzerland.

The Helvetia Cross Tour is the Swiss snowboarding series for talented young athletes up to national and international top riders.

Kata Mandel, together with Henrietta Bartalis, represented Romania in the snowboard cross event at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mandel placed 24th, with a time of 1:17.23, and Henrietta Bartalis finished the competition in 31st place, with a time of 1:19.44. Both stopped in the round of 16 after intense races.

“Even if they did not go further in today’s competition, their path shows determination, courage, and a high level of preparation, and the mere presence and qualification at an edition of the Olympic Games represents a special performance, which deserves to be appreciated and supported,” the Romanian Ski Biathlon Federation said at that time.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Schi Biatlon on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2026
Politics
Survey: Majority of Romanians think govt should maintain balance between EU and US
12 March 2026
Events
Bucharest to host Eurovision Pre-Party in April
12 March 2026
Agriculture
Romania to export a third of its dairy products to China, minister says
12 March 2026
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United Properties buys land near Nashville for first US project
12 March 2026
Energy
Romania’s OMV Petrom extends Black Sea exposure by entering Han Tervel project
12 March 2026
Transport
Romanian Allview Auto launches 4City urban electric car with 300 km range, drivable from age 16
12 March 2026
Politics
Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation
11 March 2026
Energy
Romania to nearly triple its nuclear energy production in the next 10 years, minister says