Athlete Kata Mandel won third place for Romania in snowboard cross on Wednesday, March 11, at the Europa Cup stage in St. Moritz, Switzerland, within the Helvetia Cross Tour. The result represents an important performance for Romania in the European snowboard cross circuit.

Mandel faced off against 50 contestants from 16 countries and finished with a time of 51.93. First place went to the US’ Hanna Percy (50.51) and second to Noemie Wiedmer (50.59) from Switzerland.

The Helvetia Cross Tour is the Swiss snowboarding series for talented young athletes up to national and international top riders.

Kata Mandel, together with Henrietta Bartalis, represented Romania in the snowboard cross event at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mandel placed 24th, with a time of 1:17.23, and Henrietta Bartalis finished the competition in 31st place, with a time of 1:19.44. Both stopped in the round of 16 after intense races.

“Even if they did not go further in today’s competition, their path shows determination, courage, and a high level of preparation, and the mere presence and qualification at an edition of the Olympic Games represents a special performance, which deserves to be appreciated and supported,” the Romanian Ski Biathlon Federation said at that time.

(Photo source: Federația Română de Schi Biatlon on Facebook)