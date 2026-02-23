Jona Clinic Expands Its Vision of Modern Dentistry and Medical Tourism Across Romania and Internationally

News from Companies

Jona Clinic continues to strengthen its position as one of Romania’s most comprehensive and patient-focused dental healthcare providers, combining advanced medical expertise, premium services, and a strong international outlook. With established clinics in Bucharest, Sibiu, and Craiova, and further expansion plans underway, Jona Clinic is redefining how modern dentistry and medical tourism work together.

Founded on the principles of professionalism, precision, and genuine care for every patient, Jona Clinic offers a full spectrum of dental services tailored to both local and international patients. The clinic’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that each treatment plan is customized, transparent, and aligned with the highest medical standards.

Jona Clinic currently operates modern clinics in Bucharest on Bulevardul Unirii no. 63, in Sibiu on Strada Regele Ferdinand no. 2, and in Craiova on Strada Arieș no. 34. Each location delivers the same high standard of care, while treatment pricing may vary depending on the city, reflecting operational specifics and local market conditions. Transparency remains a core value of Jona Clinic, ensuring patients fully understand their treatment options and associated costs before beginning any procedure.

The clinic’s development continues with active expansion plans in other Romanian cities, responding to increasing demand and reinforcing its national footprint.

Jona Clinic provides a complete range of dental services including dental aesthetics and feldspathic veneers, dental implants with surgical guides, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, restorative dentistry, periodontology, and digital dental radiography. This integrated approach allows patients to receive complex treatments in one place, ensuring continuity, comfort, and optimal results.

In addition to its national presence, Jona Clinic has developed a strong medical tourism component. Due to growing international demand, the clinic organizes monthly medical trips to Italy and the United Kingdom. International patients benefit from complete treatment packages that include personalized treatment plans, accommodation, transportation, premium transfers, and full assistance throughout their stay in Romania.

Patients can currently choose to receive treatment in Bucharest, Sibiu, or Craiova, with additional locations planned. Jona Clinic manages every detail of the medical journey, including logistics, reservations, and personalized recommendations for visiting Romania during treatment.

At the core of Jona Clinic’s success is its founder and lead physician, Dr. Jona, one of the most accredited dental professionals in Romania. With extensive national and international certifications, Dr. Jona is recognized for his precision, ethics, and commitment to excellence. Plans are already underway for the opening of Jona Clinic in London, marking an important step in the clinic’s international expansion.

With a solid foundation in Romania and a growing international presence, Jona Clinic continues to set new standards in modern dentistry and medical tourism, focusing on trust, innovation, and personalized care.

