More than 400,000 jobs lost in Romania since mid-March

Over 0.4 million labor contracts were terminated in Romania from the outset of the state of emergency, on March 16, until Friday, May 22, according to data centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Of the 403,459 employment contracts terminated, 71,603 are in the sector of services for households (including retail), 71,300 in the manufacturing industry, and 59,583 in construction, Profit.ro reported.

The number of suspended employment contracts registered on Friday in the records of the Labor Inspectorate was 586,462.

The Government still pays the unemployment benefits for these employees until the end of May. Some selected industries will continue to benefit from state support even after that date.

Of the total suspended employees, 150,225 are in manufacturing, 96,322 are in services for households, and 100,069 are in the HoReCa sector.

(Photo: Pixabay)

