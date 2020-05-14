Half of Romanians seek new jobs, most of them in other industries

Half of Romanians expect to change their jobs within the next 12 months, and more than a quarter (29%) of them plan to change their sector of activity as well, according to a survey published on May 13 by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

According to eJobs research, Romanians are confident that IT will drive the economic recovery after the lockdown ends, followed by retail, banking, pharma, agriculture, and transport and distribution.

Against this background, one in two Romanians claim that they plan to change their job next year, either because they have lost their job or because the current employer can no longer meet their expectations.

Asked how they think their professional life will change over the next 12 months, only 7% are determined to start their own business.

Some 10% believe they will be fired, and 11% think their compensations (wages plus bonuses) will be reduced.

Meanwhile, 12% of those surveyed believe that they will be promoted, and 14% believe that the changes that the economy has undergone recently will not affect their professional life in any way.

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

