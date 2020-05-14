Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:09
Business
Half of Romanians seek new jobs, most of them in other industries
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians expect to change their jobs within the next 12 months, and more than a quarter (29%) of them plan to change their sector of activity as well, according to a survey published on May 13 by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

According to eJobs research, Romanians are confident that IT will drive the economic recovery after the lockdown ends, followed by retail, banking, pharma, agriculture, and transport and distribution.

Against this background, one in two Romanians claim that they plan to change their job next year, either because they have lost their job or because the current employer can no longer meet their expectations.

Asked how they think their professional life will change over the next 12 months, only 7% are determined to start their own business.

Some 10% believe they will be fired, and 11% think their compensations (wages plus bonuses) will be reduced.

Meanwhile, 12% of those surveyed believe that they will be promoted, and 14% believe that the changes that the economy has undergone recently will not affect their professional life in any way. 

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 08:09
Business
Half of Romanians seek new jobs, most of them in other industries
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians expect to change their jobs within the next 12 months, and more than a quarter (29%) of them plan to change their sector of activity as well, according to a survey published on May 13 by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

According to eJobs research, Romanians are confident that IT will drive the economic recovery after the lockdown ends, followed by retail, banking, pharma, agriculture, and transport and distribution.

Against this background, one in two Romanians claim that they plan to change their job next year, either because they have lost their job or because the current employer can no longer meet their expectations.

Asked how they think their professional life will change over the next 12 months, only 7% are determined to start their own business.

Some 10% believe they will be fired, and 11% think their compensations (wages plus bonuses) will be reduced.

Meanwhile, 12% of those surveyed believe that they will be promoted, and 14% believe that the changes that the economy has undergone recently will not affect their professional life in any way. 

(Photo: Tero Vesalainen/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms