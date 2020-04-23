Nearly 250,000 jobs lost in Romania during state of emergency

The number of labor contracts terminated since the authorities instated the state of emergency in Romania, on March 16, reached 245,462 on Wednesday, April 22, according to information from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS), quoted by Agerpres.

Out of the total jobs lost during the state of emergency, 46,175 were in services to households (wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), 42,875 in the manufacturing industry, and 33,159 in constructions.

Separately, the number of suspended contracts (with the respective employees receiving technical unemployment benefits) returned to 1,025,188 as of April 22 after going down to around 900,000 at the end of last week.

Out of the labor contracts suspended, 327,092 are in manufacturing, 188,634 in services to households, and 111,874 in hotels and restaurants.

The number of labor contracts in Romania before the state of emergency was around 6.5 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

