Number of jobs suspended or terminated in RO amid Covid-19 crisis hits 1.2 million
09 April 2020
As many as 1.0 million labour contracts, out of a total of 6.5 million, have been suspended since the state of emergency was introduced in March 16 and the Government decided to support the companies negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions by paying from the state budget the technical unemployment benefits, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Separately, 0.2 mln labour contracts have been terminated over the same time span.

Out of the total contracts suspended, 311,445 are in the manufacturing industry, 194,236 in the sector of services to households (wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), 119,836 in hotels and restaurants.

Out of the 0.2 mln contracts terminated, 38,481 were in the sector of services to households (wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), 34,510 in the manufacturing industry and 26,221 in construction.

Out of the 5 mln employees at the end of January (one employee can hold more labour contracts), 1.35 mln were active in industry, 1.14 mln in manufacturing, 0.4 mln in constructions, 0.8 mln in services to households and 220,000 in hotels and restaurants.

