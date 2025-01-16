Sports

Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian reaches third round at Australian Open 2025

16 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian, ranked 82nd in the world, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 16, after defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in two sets 7-5, 7-5. The match lasted two hours and four minutes, according to News.ro.

This marks the first time in Cristian's career that she has reached the third round of a Grand Slam.

In the third round, Jaqueline Cristian will face Germany's Eva Lys.

Romanian Gabriela Ruse also secured a spot in the second round of the Australian Open and is set to face 19th seed Madison Keys on Thursday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Simion Sebastian Tataru)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian reaches third round at Australian Open 2025

16 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian, ranked 82nd in the world, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 16, after defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in two sets 7-5, 7-5. The match lasted two hours and four minutes, according to News.ro.

This marks the first time in Cristian's career that she has reached the third round of a Grand Slam.

In the third round, Jaqueline Cristian will face Germany's Eva Lys.

Romanian Gabriela Ruse also secured a spot in the second round of the Australian Open and is set to face 19th seed Madison Keys on Thursday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Simion Sebastian Tataru)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 January 2025
Energy
Romanian commission to screen takeover of E.ON subsidiary by Hungary's MVM amid alleged security risks
16 January 2025
Finance
Romania keeps cautiously the monetary policy rate at 6.5%
16 January 2025
Macro
Romania's industry kept losing ground for second consecutive year in 2024
15 January 2025
Justice
Former Romanian president, PM charged again with crimes against humanity in 1990 miners’ riot case
15 January 2025
Society
Romanian passport sixth strongest in the world after obtaining visa-free access to US
15 January 2025
Events
Romania promotes agro-food products at Green Week 2025 in Berlin
15 January 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded US company Databricks secures USD 5 billion funding
15 January 2025
Defense
Romania participates in three of NATO's eight battle groups on the eastern flank