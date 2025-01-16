Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian reaches third round at Australian Open 2025

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian, ranked 82nd in the world, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, January 16, after defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in two sets 7-5, 7-5. The match lasted two hours and four minutes, according to News.ro.

This marks the first time in Cristian's career that she has reached the third round of a Grand Slam.

In the third round, Jaqueline Cristian will face Germany's Eva Lys.

Romanian Gabriela Ruse also secured a spot in the second round of the Australian Open and is set to face 19th seed Madison Keys on Thursday.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Simion Sebastian Tataru)