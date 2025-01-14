Tennis player Gabriela Ruse wins all-Romanian match to reach Australian Open second round

Gabriela Ruse secured a spot in the second round of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 14, after defeating fellow Romanian Irina Begu. Ruse won 6-4, 6-0 in a match that lasted just an hour and 19 minutes, News.ro reported.

In the second round, Gabriela Ruse is set to face 19th seed Madison Keys on Thursday.

Ruse is the second Romanian to reach the second round of the tournament, following Jaqueline Cristian's earlier success. Cristian's next opponent will be Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Meanwhile, Anca Todoni and Sorana Cîrstea were eliminated in the opening round.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Simion Sebastian Tataru)