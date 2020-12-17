Romania’s emergency services head: No new restrictions planned for the winter holidays

The authorities aren’t currently considering additional restrictions for the winter holidays, but they will not ease any of the existing ones either, state secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told Digi 24.

“The rules introduced through Govt. decisions are in place. We don’t plan on tightening the rules, but we don’t plan on easing the rules,” the DSU head said.

The Govt. doesn’t plan to allow unrestricted movement until 1:00 AM on New Year’s, despite requests from HoReCa representatives, he explained. On November 9, Romania introduced additional restrictions meant to contain the spread of Covid-19, including a curfew between 23:00 and 5:00, with some exceptions.

“As far as I know, there is no intention at the moment to change the rules. I understand that HoReCa wants until 1:00 AM, but this is exactly the situation where people would want to go to parties everywhere, in places that are hard to manage, and get infected. I understand their financial situation, but they also need to understand that such a recommendation would not be very good for the population,” Arafat said.

When asked what Romanians could do to mark the entry into the New Year, he said they could “go out on the balcony, look out the window, watch TV.”

“I am sure some of them will go out in front of their block of flats, but they should wear a mask, follow the rules for public areas. But no concerts, no parties, this will not be possible.”

Referring to those who have reservations in mountain resorts, he said the best solution would be to celebrate as if they were at home and have dinner in their rooms to prevent any “intense” contact between people inside event halls.

He also advised people not to organize parties and limit visits and contacts, even with relatives.

On the topic of the decreasing number of daily Covid-19 tests, he explained that the tests performed on request, as opposed to those on medical advice, were fewer, while rapid tests are also available.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

