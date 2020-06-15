Romania Insider
Romania lifts isolation requirements and flight restrictions for 17 European countries
15 June 2020
Romania’s national committee for emergency situations (CNSU) has decided that travelers who arrive from 17 European states will not be quarantined or self-isolated. The flights to and from the respective countries will also resume. The decision is effective June 15.

The list of countries includes Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Swiss Confederation, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Hungary, Wall-street.ro reported.

The list will be updated weekly, every Monday, to introduce new countries on the list. These countries can also be removed from the list when the epidemiological situation deteriorates.

The criteria will be the average number of COVID-19 infected persons, per million residents, over the past 14 days: the countries with a score of under 5 (persons) will be kept, or introduced, on the list.

Belgium, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the USA, and Iran remain on the list of countries from which flights are still suspended.

