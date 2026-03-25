Israel working to ensure Holy Light reaches Romania for Easter despite security concerns, Embassy says

Israel is taking steps to facilitate the transport of the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania for the Easter celebrations, despite ongoing security challenges in the region. The Israeli Embassy in Romania said preparations are already underway to ensure the tradition continues this year.

Ambassador Lior Ben Dor said logistical arrangements are in progress, even as authorities face security concerns linked to repeated attempts by Iran to target holy sites in Jerusalem.

“Israeli authorities are working to ensure the necessary conditions for the safe conduct of this long-standing and highly significant tradition. The Romanian Embassy in Israel, as well as Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have also been informed of these efforts,” the official stated.

The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania dates back to 2009 and has since become a key moment in Orthodox Easter celebrations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)