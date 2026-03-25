Culture

Israel working to ensure Holy Light reaches Romania for Easter despite security concerns, Embassy says

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israel is taking steps to facilitate the transport of the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania for the Easter celebrations, despite ongoing security challenges in the region. The Israeli Embassy in Romania said preparations are already underway to ensure the tradition continues this year.

Ambassador Lior Ben Dor said logistical arrangements are in progress, even as authorities face security concerns linked to repeated attempts by Iran to target holy sites in Jerusalem.

“Israeli authorities are working to ensure the necessary conditions for the safe conduct of this long-standing and highly significant tradition. The Romanian Embassy in Israel, as well as Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have also been informed of these efforts,” the official stated.

The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania dates back to 2009 and has since become a key moment in Orthodox Easter celebrations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Culture

Israel working to ensure Holy Light reaches Romania for Easter despite security concerns, Embassy says

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israel is taking steps to facilitate the transport of the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania for the Easter celebrations, despite ongoing security challenges in the region. The Israeli Embassy in Romania said preparations are already underway to ensure the tradition continues this year.

Ambassador Lior Ben Dor said logistical arrangements are in progress, even as authorities face security concerns linked to repeated attempts by Iran to target holy sites in Jerusalem.

“Israeli authorities are working to ensure the necessary conditions for the safe conduct of this long-standing and highly significant tradition. The Romanian Embassy in Israel, as well as Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have also been informed of these efforts,” the official stated.

The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania dates back to 2009 and has since become a key moment in Orthodox Easter celebrations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour