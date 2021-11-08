Romanian-Georgian team wins Argentina Open doubles title

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara and her Georgian teammate Ekaterine Gorgodze won the women's doubles title at Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. They defeated Maria Lourdes Carle and Despina Papamichail 5-7, 7-5, [10-4].

Overall, the final Tok one hour and 47 minutes to finish, News.ro reported. The winners got a prize of USD 5,000 and 160 WTA points.

According to Wtatennis.com, Bara and Gorgodze have teamed up for three tournaments this year and won them all. Most recently, they claimed the WTA doubles titles at the Transylvania Open in Romania. Their Buenos Aires run extended their winning streak as a pair to 11 matches.

