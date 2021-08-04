Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 11:08
Social

RO President warns of pandemic pressure on healthcare system, impact of climate change on public health

08 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the chronic vulnerabilities of the Romanian healthcare system, but the country proved it has the institutional ability to act fast to limit its effects, president Klaus Iohannis said at an event occasioned by the World Health Day.

“The Covid-19 pandemic came at a difficult moment for the Romanian healthcare system, worsening chronic, structural vulnerabilities with long-term consequences for health and wellbeing. But no healthcare system and economy, regardless of the development level, were truly ready to manage a crisis of this magnitude. Without having the financial and material resources of other EU member states or a powerful healthcare system, Romania proved it has the institutional capacity to act fast, suitably, and efficiently to limit the spread of the pandemic,” Iohannis said.

The president warned of the pandemic pressure on the healthcare system, similar to the situation in other countries, and said the “sustainable and safe reopening of our society and economies” could not happen without accepting and complying with the sanitary measures in place. He said the available vaccines against Covid-19 give cause for optimism and entering a “new normal.”

At the same time, the president spoke of the need to take a preventative approach to pandemics. “The current strategies of combating pandemics are focused on controlling the illnesses after they appeared. The events of the past year have shown us that a change in the national and international approach is needed. We need to be better prepared to anticipate and respond to the emerging threats to public health in an efficient and coordinated manner. At the same time, we need to step up, at the global level, the efforts to reduce the risk of pandemics emerging.”

He also pointed to the impact of climate change on public health.

“Almost all the pandemics that occurred in time and 70% of emerging diseases were caused by animal-origin micro-organisms that migrate, through high contact, from animals to people. This migration is facilitated by an unhealthy relationship with the environment through the diminishing of natural habitats and the destruction of biodiversity, exploiting wildlife, and causing major climate changes. The impact of climate change on public health is serious and will become extremely serious if we don’t focus on combating this.”

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 11:08
Social

RO President warns of pandemic pressure on healthcare system, impact of climate change on public health

08 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the chronic vulnerabilities of the Romanian healthcare system, but the country proved it has the institutional ability to act fast to limit its effects, president Klaus Iohannis said at an event occasioned by the World Health Day.

“The Covid-19 pandemic came at a difficult moment for the Romanian healthcare system, worsening chronic, structural vulnerabilities with long-term consequences for health and wellbeing. But no healthcare system and economy, regardless of the development level, were truly ready to manage a crisis of this magnitude. Without having the financial and material resources of other EU member states or a powerful healthcare system, Romania proved it has the institutional capacity to act fast, suitably, and efficiently to limit the spread of the pandemic,” Iohannis said.

The president warned of the pandemic pressure on the healthcare system, similar to the situation in other countries, and said the “sustainable and safe reopening of our society and economies” could not happen without accepting and complying with the sanitary measures in place. He said the available vaccines against Covid-19 give cause for optimism and entering a “new normal.”

At the same time, the president spoke of the need to take a preventative approach to pandemics. “The current strategies of combating pandemics are focused on controlling the illnesses after they appeared. The events of the past year have shown us that a change in the national and international approach is needed. We need to be better prepared to anticipate and respond to the emerging threats to public health in an efficient and coordinated manner. At the same time, we need to step up, at the global level, the efforts to reduce the risk of pandemics emerging.”

He also pointed to the impact of climate change on public health.

“Almost all the pandemics that occurred in time and 70% of emerging diseases were caused by animal-origin micro-organisms that migrate, through high contact, from animals to people. This migration is facilitated by an unhealthy relationship with the environment through the diminishing of natural habitats and the destruction of biodiversity, exploiting wildlife, and causing major climate changes. The impact of climate change on public health is serious and will become extremely serious if we don’t focus on combating this.”

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?