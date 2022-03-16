Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 09:01
Politics

Romanian President visits Moldova over war in Ukraine

16 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will travel to Moldova on Wednesday, March 16, in Chisinau, where he will discuss with President Maia Sandu in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders will most likely discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation of refugees entering Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The refugees have transportation channels in place that can bring them through Moldova from the border with Ukraine to Romanian cities.

Energy security projects may also be on the agenda. Moldova's state-owned energy trader Energocom is launching a tender to find alternative natural gas suppliers under a EUR 300 mln project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The suppliers would be used for unexpected situations when Gazprom and its local subsidiary Moldovagaz discontinue their supplies. The country has also recently sent to Romania for storage of small amounts of natural gas for being used in such emergency situations.

Finally, Moldova's European integration may be on the agenda. On March 3, President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the move of his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu, to sign the application for Moldova's accession to the European Union, and stressed that Romania would give its full support to this action.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 10:25
04 March 2022
Politics
Moldova, Georgia apply for membership of the EU
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 09:01
Politics

Romanian President visits Moldova over war in Ukraine

16 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will travel to Moldova on Wednesday, March 16, in Chisinau, where he will discuss with President Maia Sandu in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders will most likely discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation of refugees entering Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The refugees have transportation channels in place that can bring them through Moldova from the border with Ukraine to Romanian cities.

Energy security projects may also be on the agenda. Moldova's state-owned energy trader Energocom is launching a tender to find alternative natural gas suppliers under a EUR 300 mln project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The suppliers would be used for unexpected situations when Gazprom and its local subsidiary Moldovagaz discontinue their supplies. The country has also recently sent to Romania for storage of small amounts of natural gas for being used in such emergency situations.

Finally, Moldova's European integration may be on the agenda. On March 3, President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the move of his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu, to sign the application for Moldova's accession to the European Union, and stressed that Romania would give its full support to this action.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 10:25
04 March 2022
Politics
Moldova, Georgia apply for membership of the EU
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe