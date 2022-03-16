Romanian President visits Moldova over war in Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will travel to Moldova on Wednesday, March 16, in Chisinau, where he will discuss with President Maia Sandu in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders will most likely discuss the war in Ukraine and the situation of refugees entering Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The refugees have transportation channels in place that can bring them through Moldova from the border with Ukraine to Romanian cities.

Energy security projects may also be on the agenda. Moldova's state-owned energy trader Energocom is launching a tender to find alternative natural gas suppliers under a EUR 300 mln project with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The suppliers would be used for unexpected situations when Gazprom and its local subsidiary Moldovagaz discontinue their supplies. The country has also recently sent to Romania for storage of small amounts of natural gas for being used in such emergency situations.

Finally, Moldova's European integration may be on the agenda. On March 3, President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the move of his Chisinau counterpart, Maia Sandu, to sign the application for Moldova's accession to the European Union, and stressed that Romania would give its full support to this action.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)