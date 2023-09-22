President Iohannis says Russian drones not directed at Romania

Speaking about the fragments of drones that fell on the territory of Romania, president Klaus Iohannis said, on September 21, at the World Leaders Forum debate at Columbia University in New York, that Russia does not directly target Romania.

"But as these drone fragments land in Romania, this is a real problem [for us]", added Iohannis, according to News.ro.

The president of Romania also said that these Russian attacks on small Ukrainian ports can be classified as "war crimes".

"We must look at the events in a wider context and ask ourselves why Russia attacks these small Ukrainian ports," he said, adding that Russia "wants to endanger the transit of Ukrainian grain."

