Defense

President Iohannis says Russian drones not directed at Romania

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Speaking about the fragments of drones that fell on the territory of Romania, president Klaus Iohannis said, on September 21, at the World Leaders Forum debate at Columbia University in New York, that Russia does not directly target Romania.

"But as these drone fragments land in Romania, this is a real problem [for us]", added Iohannis, according to News.ro.

The president of Romania also said that these Russian attacks on small Ukrainian ports can be classified as "war crimes".

"We must look at the events in a wider context and ask ourselves why Russia attacks these small Ukrainian ports," he said, adding that Russia "wants to endanger the transit of Ukrainian grain."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Defense

President Iohannis says Russian drones not directed at Romania

22 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Speaking about the fragments of drones that fell on the territory of Romania, president Klaus Iohannis said, on September 21, at the World Leaders Forum debate at Columbia University in New York, that Russia does not directly target Romania.

"But as these drone fragments land in Romania, this is a real problem [for us]", added Iohannis, according to News.ro.

The president of Romania also said that these Russian attacks on small Ukrainian ports can be classified as "war crimes".

"We must look at the events in a wider context and ask ourselves why Russia attacks these small Ukrainian ports," he said, adding that Russia "wants to endanger the transit of Ukrainian grain."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria