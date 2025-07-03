Two new investment funds active in Romania receive financing through EU-backed PNRR

Two new investment funds active in Romania, Sparking Capital II and PCP SEE II, will receive allocations worth EUR 30 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR, after an approval from the Romanian executive and the European Investment Bank.

The allocations are mediated by the European Investment Fund, a European financial institution, part of the European Investment Bank Group.

The Sparking Capital II Fund aims to expand and consolidate its early-stage technology investment strategy. With a clear focus on key sectors such as information technology, business-to-business software, applied artificial intelligence, production process digitalization, fintech, and real estate software (proptech), the fund will support the private sector through advanced technological solutions.

PCP SEE Fund II is managed by Provectus Capital Partners, a team rooted in Croatia that has expanded its operations throughout the Southeast Europe region, where it has invested over EUR 150 million through its first fund. The new fund will invest in mature companies and will follow a multi-sector strategy focused on healthcare, consumer products, and business services. Recently, PCP announced the opening of an office in Bucharest.

These two new allocations contribute to the development of Romania’s private equity and venture capital ecosystem and to the growth of the Romanian economy, according to a press release from the Ministry of Investments and European Funds.

So far, including the aforementioned approvals, the government has approved contributions totaling EUR 242.5 million across 13 funds, and the already active funds have invested approximately EUR 90 million in Romanian companies.

The implementation is still in its early stages, with each fund having the first 5–7 years of existence to build an investment portfolio. It is anticipated that by 2026, around twenty investment funds will secure resources to invest in Romanian firms.

Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR, has a total budget of EUR 28.5 billion, of which EUR 13.6 billion are non-reimbursable funds (including REPowerEU measures) and EUR 14.9 billion in loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. This funding supports the implementation of essential investment and reform measures included in the PNRR.

The PNRR is based on six pillars, aiming to address Romania's needs while pursuing EU priorities: green transition, digital transformation, smart growth, social and territorial cohesion, health and resilience, and policies for the next generation. The plan includes measures on sustainable transport, education, health, building renovation, and digitalization of public administration.

(Photo source: Lovelyday12 | Dreamstime.com)