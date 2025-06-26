Macro

One year before deadline, Romania risks losing 27% of Resilience Facility funding

26 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission imposed "firm and rigorous conditions" for the investments funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and this resulted in an estimated risk of losing EUR 7.8 billion (27%) out of a total envelope of EUR 28.5 billion, former minister of investments and European projects Marcel Boloş announced on his Facebook page in a report on "How Romania stands one year before the deadline."

The most hit areas are the health sector (public hospitals particularly), where Romania risks losing EUR 920 million of funding; the environment, with EUR 2.29 billion funding potentially lost, especially water-sewage and waste infrastructure; the education (EUR 728 million); energy efficiency (EUR 1.02 billion), especially energy efficiency in residential buildings intended for the population and public institutions; transport infrastructure (EUR 1.98 billion); digitalization of SMEs and energy renovation in Repower EU (EUR 728 million).

This rigidity was accentuated by Romania's fragile fiscal situation, generated mainly by the lack of a correlation between fiscal reforms and those regarding expenditures, but also by the very low pace of implementation of the investments carried out under the Plan, the former minister wrote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Macro

One year before deadline, Romania risks losing 27% of Resilience Facility funding

26 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission imposed "firm and rigorous conditions" for the investments funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and this resulted in an estimated risk of losing EUR 7.8 billion (27%) out of a total envelope of EUR 28.5 billion, former minister of investments and European projects Marcel Boloş announced on his Facebook page in a report on "How Romania stands one year before the deadline."

The most hit areas are the health sector (public hospitals particularly), where Romania risks losing EUR 920 million of funding; the environment, with EUR 2.29 billion funding potentially lost, especially water-sewage and waste infrastructure; the education (EUR 728 million); energy efficiency (EUR 1.02 billion), especially energy efficiency in residential buildings intended for the population and public institutions; transport infrastructure (EUR 1.98 billion); digitalization of SMEs and energy renovation in Repower EU (EUR 728 million).

This rigidity was accentuated by Romania's fragile fiscal situation, generated mainly by the lack of a correlation between fiscal reforms and those regarding expenditures, but also by the very low pace of implementation of the investments carried out under the Plan, the former minister wrote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 June 2025
Defense
The Netherlands donates 18 F-16 jets to Romania for NATO training center
26 June 2025
M&A
EBRD sells Romanian retail chain La Cocos to market leader Schwarz Group
26 June 2025
Finance
Romanian government holds talks with Fitch ahead of credit rating review
26 June 2025
Events
Michelle Obama comes to Romania to headline major tech and business event in Bucharest
26 June 2025
Politics
NATO summit: Romanian president backs 5% defense spending target and stresses Black Sea security
25 June 2025
Events
Summer in Bucharest: Concerts, festivals, outdoor film screenings and events for the 2025 season
25 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan meets UK PM Keir Starmer at NATO summit
25 June 2025
Society
Orange Code warning issued for Bucharest, several counties as heatwave hits Romania