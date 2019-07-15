Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 08:35
Business
Polish investment fund buys Romanian optical retailer
15 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investment fund Innova Capital has bought the Romanian company Optical Network, which runs the OPTIblu optics stores with sales of nearly RON 58 million (EUR 12.4 million) in 2018, Profit.ro reported.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. The new owner plans to expand the network, which currently has 55 stores under the OPTIblu and Klarmann brands.

The optical retailer started as an extension of the Sensiblu drug store chain but developed as an independent network. Optical Network was controlled by two companies registered in Cyprus.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 08:35
Business
Polish investment fund buys Romanian optical retailer
15 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investment fund Innova Capital has bought the Romanian company Optical Network, which runs the OPTIblu optics stores with sales of nearly RON 58 million (EUR 12.4 million) in 2018, Profit.ro reported.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. The new owner plans to expand the network, which currently has 55 stores under the OPTIblu and Klarmann brands.

The optical retailer started as an extension of the Sensiblu drug store chain but developed as an independent network. Optical Network was controlled by two companies registered in Cyprus.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40