Polish investment fund buys Romanian optical retailer

Polish investment fund Innova Capital has bought the Romanian company Optical Network, which runs the OPTIblu optics stores with sales of nearly RON 58 million (EUR 12.4 million) in 2018, Profit.ro reported.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. The new owner plans to expand the network, which currently has 55 stores under the OPTIblu and Klarmann brands.

The optical retailer started as an extension of the Sensiblu drug store chain but developed as an independent network. Optical Network was controlled by two companies registered in Cyprus.

(Photo: Pixabay)

