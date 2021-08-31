ING Romania reports 19% higher profit in the first half of 2021

ING Romania, currently the fourth-biggest lender on the local market, ended the first half of this year with total revenues of RON 1.1 billion (EUR 224 mln), up 6% compared with the same period of 2020, and a gross profit of RON 441 million (EUR 90 mln), up 19%.

The loan portfolio increased by 9%, to RON 30.4 billion while the deposits from clients surged by 13%, to RON 46 billion, according to a bank statement.

“We started the year on a positive note, which marked the whole first semester. We see that all categories of customers are increasingly confident in the economic recovery, and many of them resume their plans postponed due to the pandemic. In this positive context, our loan portfolio as well as turnover increased, while provisioning costs decreased significantly, which led to an increase in profit of almost 20 percent,” said Mihaela Bitu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

