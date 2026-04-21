Finance

ING Bank Romania reports 12% increase in loan portfolio, over 260,000 new clients in 2025

21 April 2026

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ING Bank Romania reported an increase of 5% in total revenues in 2025 compared to 2024 to more than RON 4 billion (approximately EUR 800 million), an evolution supported by the 12% increase in the loan portfolio, the lender said.

The bank attracted deposits of RON 72.4 billion, up by 4% compared to the previous year, accounting for a market share of 10.7%.

The operating expenses increased by 13.1% compared to the previous year, due to the increase in the special tax on turnover, and to the investments in digitalization and resilience projects. In this context, the bank recorded a gross profit of RON 1.6 billion, 10.2% lower than the previous year.

At the same time, the bank added more than 260,000 new clients, individuals, and legal entities.

“In a year with many challenges, the fact that we achieved very good results and continue to grow makes us happy and confirms that our direction, oriented towards innovation and responsible services, is relevant. Almost 2 million customers have chosen us as their banking partner, a number that is constantly growing. […] The 2025 results reflect the resilience of the population and the business environment, but also the commitment of ING teams to support the development plans of our customers," Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Finance

ING Bank Romania reports 12% increase in loan portfolio, over 260,000 new clients in 2025

21 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ING Bank Romania reported an increase of 5% in total revenues in 2025 compared to 2024 to more than RON 4 billion (approximately EUR 800 million), an evolution supported by the 12% increase in the loan portfolio, the lender said.

The bank attracted deposits of RON 72.4 billion, up by 4% compared to the previous year, accounting for a market share of 10.7%.

The operating expenses increased by 13.1% compared to the previous year, due to the increase in the special tax on turnover, and to the investments in digitalization and resilience projects. In this context, the bank recorded a gross profit of RON 1.6 billion, 10.2% lower than the previous year.

At the same time, the bank added more than 260,000 new clients, individuals, and legal entities.

“In a year with many challenges, the fact that we achieved very good results and continue to grow makes us happy and confirms that our direction, oriented towards innovation and responsible services, is relevant. Almost 2 million customers have chosen us as their banking partner, a number that is constantly growing. […] The 2025 results reflect the resilience of the population and the business environment, but also the commitment of ING teams to support the development plans of our customers," Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

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