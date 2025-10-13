Romania’s annual inflation rate stays below 10% in September

Romania’s annual inflation rate remained below 10% in September, concluding the month at 9.9%, according to data published on Monday, October 13, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Non-food goods continued to drive price growth, recording an annual increase of almost 11.1%, while services rose roughly 10.4% and food prices climbed 7.9%.

The figure marks a slight rise from August, when annual inflation stood at 9.85%, also fueled by increases in non-food prices, which rose 10.5% year-on-year.

Among food products, the steepest price increases were seen in fresh fruit, up 32.4% from September 2024, followed by canned fruit and cocoa and coffee products, both up about 19%, Economica.ro reported. Prices for sugar and honey rose 12.6%, while milk became 11% more expensive and bread 9.4%.

The cost of cooking oil climbed 10.6%, and eggs were up 9%. Coffee prices rose 17.1%, while beer and wine increased 7.5% and 6.6%, respectively.

In the services sector, the sharpest increases were recorded in personal care and cosmetics, up 19.5% over the year, and rail travel, with ticket prices 18.6% higher than a year earlier. Auto repair services rose 15.8%, postal services 12.5%, and rents 10.1%. Medical services became 13.8% more expensive, while urban transport fares rose 11.7%.

Non-food goods saw the most dramatic increases, particularly electricity, which surged by 69.2% following the government’s decision to end the price cap scheme for household energy in July. Thermal energy rose 13.6%, while detergent, knitwear, tobacco, and medicines also posted notable increases ranging from 5% to 9%.

Some prices, however, declined over the past year. Sugar dropped 2.4%, potatoes 10.4%, and cornmeal 0.9%. Air transport prices fell sharply, down 14.9%, while postal and telecommunications services decreased slightly.

The sharp rise in energy prices has been the main driver of inflation in the second half of the year. In August, National Bank governor Mugur Isărescu presented the bank’s updated report, noting that inflation had accelerated significantly in July following the liberalization of electricity prices on July 1.

The central raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 to 8.8%, up from 4.6% previously. Isărescu warned at the time that the inflation rate could exceed 9% by the end of the year, peaking at around 9.6% in September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)