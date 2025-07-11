Inflation in Romania reaches 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% the month before

The annual inflation rate in Romania rose to 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% in May, according to data published on Friday, July 11, by the National Institute of Statistics. It is the highest level this year.

The consumer price index, compared to May, was 0.45%. The inflation rate from the beginning of the year, June 2025, compared to December 2024, was 3.1%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (July 2024 - June 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2023 - June 2024) was 5.1%.

Compared to May, bread became more expensive in June by 0.5%, and fresh fruits by 11%. The price of meat increased by 0.5%, cow’s milk by 1%, and cocoa and coffee by 1.2%.

Compared to June 2024, food goods became more expensive by 7.36%. The highest increases were in fresh fruits, by 33.47%, and fruits and fruit preserves, by 25.58%.

Non-food goods became more expensive by 3.90% compared to the same month last year, with major increases noted in thermal energy, by 13.63%. Services became more expensive by 7.05%.

Inflation is expected to reach 8% in 2025, with a risk that the generalized increase in prices will rise to 10-11%, according to Adrian Codirlaşu, president of the CFA Romania association of financial analysts. The consensus is somewhere around 7.5%.

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)