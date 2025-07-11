Macro

Inflation in Romania reaches 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% the month before

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The annual inflation rate in Romania rose to 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% in May, according to data published on Friday, July 11, by the National Institute of Statistics. It is the highest level this year.

The consumer price index, compared to May, was 0.45%. The inflation rate from the beginning of the year, June 2025, compared to December 2024, was 3.1%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (July 2024 - June 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2023 - June 2024) was 5.1%.

Compared to May, bread became more expensive in June by 0.5%, and fresh fruits by 11%. The price of meat increased by 0.5%, cow’s milk by 1%, and cocoa and coffee by 1.2%. 

Compared to June 2024, food goods became more expensive by 7.36%. The highest increases were in fresh fruits, by 33.47%, and fruits and fruit preserves, by 25.58%. 

Non-food goods became more expensive by 3.90% compared to the same month last year, with major increases noted in thermal energy, by 13.63%. Services became more expensive by 7.05%.

Inflation is expected to reach 8% in 2025, with a risk that the generalized increase in prices will rise to 10-11%, according to Adrian Codirlaşu, president of the CFA Romania association of financial analysts. The consensus is somewhere around 7.5%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Inflation in Romania reaches 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% the month before

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The annual inflation rate in Romania rose to 5.7% in June, up from 5.45% in May, according to data published on Friday, July 11, by the National Institute of Statistics. It is the highest level this year.

The consumer price index, compared to May, was 0.45%. The inflation rate from the beginning of the year, June 2025, compared to December 2024, was 3.1%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (July 2024 - June 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2023 - June 2024) was 5.1%.

Compared to May, bread became more expensive in June by 0.5%, and fresh fruits by 11%. The price of meat increased by 0.5%, cow’s milk by 1%, and cocoa and coffee by 1.2%. 

Compared to June 2024, food goods became more expensive by 7.36%. The highest increases were in fresh fruits, by 33.47%, and fruits and fruit preserves, by 25.58%. 

Non-food goods became more expensive by 3.90% compared to the same month last year, with major increases noted in thermal energy, by 13.63%. Services became more expensive by 7.05%.

Inflation is expected to reach 8% in 2025, with a risk that the generalized increase in prices will rise to 10-11%, according to Adrian Codirlaşu, president of the CFA Romania association of financial analysts. The consensus is somewhere around 7.5%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2025
Administration
Bucharest authorities set to gradually restrict access of most polluting vehicles to the city
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania joins EU initiative to boost trade with Ukraine through export guarantee facility
11 July 2025
Culture
Brâncuși exhibition to open at H’ART Museum in Amsterdam this fall
11 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president takes part in video call with major allies to discuss support for Ukraine
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank to launch nationwide survey on household wealth and consumption
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s revised Q1 GDP shows slower consumption growth
11 July 2025
Healthcare
Two anthrax cases confirmed in Romania
11 July 2025
Environment
One bear cub rescued, two still missing after mother shot for killing man on Romania’s Transfăgărășan